Expert exposes more about Prince Harry's affair: 'He is his father's son he'd know what its like'

Prince Harry and Prince William are well known to have hated Queen Camilla when the time came for his father to tie the knot with the woman that sparked the tumbling divorce that took over the media, but recent reports say he has his own mystery woman, that Meghan has found out about.

The comment comes via reporter Maureen Callahan, for The Nerve Show and it features Lady Colin Campbell.

During this back and forth she made some interpretations of her own because the limitations the British socialite is facing in respect to liable lawsuit fears.

For those unversed, in the UK making allegations about affairs could open Lady Colin up to liable and while discussing the rumored affair in greater detail, it was Ms Maureen who took the reigns and said, “You have short Lady C of saying that Prince Harry is having an affair.”

But being the fact that Ms Maureen is US-based she did not shy away from her allegations, and even referenced the explosive Daily Mail piece by Alison Boshoff which said something along the lines of, ‘back when Harry was madly in love with Meghan he would allow himself to be led along by her’.

What is also pertinent to mention is that Lady C’s claims also “breadcrumbed right up to your explosive revelation” as Ms Maureen put it, before admitting, “the generous interpretation is that he is no longer ‘madly’ in love but my interpretation is he is no longer in love, the scales have fallen from his eyes and then you drop this bombshell that there is another woman in the picture, and not only that Meghan, discovered this affair by discovering text messages on his phone…” (sic)

It was there that a pause came into the conversation where the duo discussed protection of sources and assets before Lady C herself made one observation that caused Ms Maureen to turn to conversation into more emotional territory and say, “not only that, this all tracks because we don’t know how long this has been going on for, the reporting from you is that ‘the other woman is somebody Harry’s age—she is age appropriate, in and around the environment of Montecito. Which means probably of money, some power, discretion, understands all of that.”

Near the end though is where she dropped the kicker, saying, “what I find remarkable actually is that he is his father’s son. Perhaps now he understands what its like to be trapped in an unhappy marriage and the comfort that one can find specially living in the gilded cage in which he does live.”