Prince William secretly blows up: ‘It’s absolutely ridiculous to try and strong-arm me’!

Prince Harry’s trip to the UK is being hailed by many as a success, albeit a small one, however, the one person no one took their eyes off of, was Prince William because in the eyes of the world, he is the one ‘truly in charge’.

For those unversed, rumors say Prince William has effectively undertaken many responsibilities while his father battles cancer, but even more so, as heir apparent he will eventually have his seat on the throne of England and any future reconciliation efforts, following the King’s passing, would go through him.

It is in light of this that a well-placed source sat down with Heat to discuss what all will have to happen, to even get Prince William on the other side of the table from his brother.

One thing that the source made adamantly clear in their admission is the lack of proper apology, and the like.

William “finds it appalling” that “there’s never been any sort of proper apology for all the cruel and revolting things that have been done.” Because in the last couple of years, the source says, he “hasn’t forgotten” the stress Harry ‘inflicted’ on their grandfather before he died, or what he put their grandmother through. The same is the case for the “heinous” interview, or the “disgusting” tell-all, and even “all the hurt and humiliation” he and Kate have “had to endure” over the years.

“As far as William’s concerned, there have to be consequences, starting with an apology from both Harry and Meghan to him and his wife, he wants to see them take accountability - and he wants it to be public,” they also admit. Only once that happens, might he “consider sitting down with Harry,” but that too would only be possible if he’s willing to sign a legally binding contract.

In terms of reasoning they say, “after everything his brother's done, he doesn't understand how anyone can forgive him, and he finds it pretty sickening that he's now being told he needs to turn the other cheek.”

Moreover, William's “astounded that so many people have been taken in by Harry and Meghan's posturing” when it feels like it was only yesterday that “they were all sitting down for crisis talks and having very serious conversations about taking away their titles.” Yet “here they are back in the fold, and now he’s the one being pressured to make amends.”

Before concluding the insider also said, “he thinks it's absolutely ridiculous that people are trying to strong-arm him into something that he simply doesn't believe is right or proper.”