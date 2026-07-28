Sarah Ferguson left wealth of £600M as ex-boyfriend ‘always took care of her’

Sarah Ferguson has been left a part of her ex-boyfriend’s whopping wealth.



The former Duchess of York, who is currently underground in Austria after being evicted from the Royal lodge earlier this year, is now an owner of a part of £600 million estate.

Fergie dated Paddy McNally back in the 1980s and reportedly briefly lived in one of his homes after being exited from the Royal Lodge.

"Paddy always looked after Sarah, and at times over the past four decades she needed a lot of looking after," a source told The Sun.

"He never abandoned her in life and, even in his final days, he allowed her safe sanctuary at his home in Verbier."

Paddy was also mentioned by Fergie’s biographer, Andrew Looney.

"He taught me so much about life,” said the expert.

"Whenever I wanted advice, I turned to him because he was so worldly wise. He seemed to have seen and done everything,” he noted.