Royals

Meghan Markle flaunts her children are ‘great eaters’ in confessional

Meghan Markle opens up about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s dessert cravings

By Eleen Bukhari
Published July 28, 2026
Meghan Markle flaunts her children are ‘great eaters’ in confessional
Meghan Markle flaunts her children are ‘great eaters’ in confessional

Meghan Markle is opening up about her kids love for dessert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who appeared on the latest episode of MasterChef Australia as a guest judge, admitted both her children Prince Archie and Princess Lily have a sweet tooth.

“The kids are great eaters; we’re very lucky on that front,” Meghan told judge Jean-Christophe Novelli.

“[They] jump in a lot, especially with the garden,” she continued. “I think it’s such a nice luxury to be able to have so much space and things to cook.”

“If they say, ‘Mama, can I have dessert?’ We say, ‘If you can pick it, you can have it,’ “ she shared.

“No, you can’t pick chocolate, but you can pick a nice piece of fruit,” Meghan replied.

“We always have a nice, as my husband would say, ‘pud,' " she added

“Of course, they love [toast with] jam and fresh fruit preserves,” Meghan added, “because they were such a part of me making them and picking all that fruit during berry season for all of our canning,” noted the expert.

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
Share this story:
Make us preferred on Google