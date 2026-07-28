Meghan Markle flaunts her children are ‘great eaters’ in confessional

Meghan Markle is opening up about her kids love for dessert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who appeared on the latest episode of MasterChef Australia as a guest judge, admitted both her children Prince Archie and Princess Lily have a sweet tooth.

“The kids are great eaters; we’re very lucky on that front,” Meghan told judge Jean-Christophe Novelli.

“[They] jump in a lot, especially with the garden,” she continued. “I think it’s such a nice luxury to be able to have so much space and things to cook.”

“If they say, ‘Mama, can I have dessert?’ We say, ‘If you can pick it, you can have it,’ “ she shared.

“No, you can’t pick chocolate, but you can pick a nice piece of fruit,” Meghan replied.

“We always have a nice, as my husband would say, ‘pud,' " she added

“Of course, they love [toast with] jam and fresh fruit preserves,” Meghan added, “because they were such a part of me making them and picking all that fruit during berry season for all of our canning,” noted the expert.