Prince George deeply bonds with Royals ‘who want nothing from him’

Prince George is relying on two members of the Royal family for support.



The young prince, who is second in line to the British Royal throne, has a great bond with godmother Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall.

Talking to the Daily Mail, royal biographer Robert Jobson notes: "Watch Zara with George, and there is no deference in it," Jobson told the outlet. "She teases him. He is easy with her the way children are easy with adults who want nothing from them."

Zara is the first cousin of George’s father, Prince William and the only daughter of Princess Anne.

Jobson continued: "Then there is Mike, who is not a godparent and has become something better. He talks to him about losing, the one subject nobody else raises, because everybody else is invested in the boy winning."

"Mike has lost in front of 80,000 people," the biographer said. "He can be funny about it the next morning."

It is also revealed Prince George will have special security on campus at Eton given his status and future role in the monarchy. However, there is one rule, which Eton will not make an exception for and it is applied to all 260 boys joining the campus.

Although, it only works in George’s favour and it is big relief to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

While bunking with friends in the dorm is a way to make genuine, lifelong friendships, it would be one experience that George would have to forego. Many boarding schools have a shared room policy as it also instils lessons about sharing, empathy and compromise.