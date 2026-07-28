Meghan Markle lays down the law: ‘Won’t squander this opportunity Harry!’

A battle of brands, and priorities has been launched in Montecito with Meghan Markle making demands for ‘her time’ now that the UK trip is behind them.

Insight into this comes straight form a royal source that spoke to Closer.

According to their findings, “Meghan feels she’s done her bit to help” already. For one she went to England, “kept out of sight, and abided by all the rules because she knew how important the trip was.” But now that they’re back home, rumor has it she’s putting forth her demands because opportunities are knocking on her door and she has not interest in ‘squandering it’.

As the source puts it, shes’ asking Harry ‘it’s time to forget about the royals’ and ‘put their energy back into the life they’re building in America,’ which really means “focusing on her and her brand.”

For those unversed, while the event seems to have gone off without a hitch, with no unauthorized photos or sightings making the news cycle this time around, reports suggest the entire trip itself was nerve wracking for the Duchess who is rumored to have made that very clear to her husband.

Moreover, other sources state she has also made it her life’s mission to completely stay out of her husbands’ efforts pertaining to his family, or the UK in general.

The most recent reason the Duke made headlines for himself include his loss against the Daily Mail publishers, which is said to be costing him sleep because the bill might be in the millions.