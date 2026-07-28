Meghan Markle pulls something Diana’s old hat against cancer-stricken King Charles

Meghan Markle has once again found herself on the wrong end of accusations, and this time around its because of her behavior during the UK trip that has left many commentators’ tongues wagging.

However, this bit of criticism comes directly from Lady Colin Campbell, a British socialite who regularly walks high-society circles.

According to her, the fact of the matter is that Meghan is always looking to one up the Royal Family, especially when her updates overlap with royal engagements, as was the case during the Commonwealth Games inauguration which the King and Queen undertook a few days ago.

Ms Campbell was even quoted saying, “of course, she's trying to rain on their parade, and of course, she's trying to stablish ascendancy over the royal family.”

As the socialite puts it, Meghan likely thinks of it this way, “anything you can do, I can do better. You're opening Commonwealth Games? Well, look what I'm doing. I'm showing pictures of my legal family’.”

at one point in the conversation she also called it “tiresome” but not before adding, “don't think the king isn't used to it” though.

“He went through it for years with Diana,” she also pointed out. To Ms Campbell, “this is right out of Diana's playbook. I know people who think that Diana is dead and she should never be mentioned. Well, I'm sorry. She's a historical figure and she needs to be mentioned -- and this is directly out of Diana's playbook. So, it didn't come out of nowhere.”

As for whether she thinks the King will showcase any disapproval of this behavior, more publicly, the lady was relatively clear in her concluding remarks, when she said, “my understanding is that they're all mightily fed up. But they have come to terms with the fact.”