Prince Harry wants Meghan Markle to play King Charles‘ ‘game’ as last resort

Prince Harry is real has realised he would have to pay by king charges rules if he wants return into the Royal fall.

The Duke of Sussex, who briefly met his Majesty at the Highgrove House earlier this month, has understood his father makes the rules.

A source tells Heat World: “Charles made it clear he wants to see progress now, rather than another cycle of disagreements and misunderstandings. The King wants peace, but he also wants consistency. He put his foot down and told Harry they have to play by his rules, otherwise the door would be shut in the future. The Highgrove summit was an opportunity that just couldn’t be wasted.”

“Harry knows there has to be a different approach if they’re ever going to progress. He’s spent a lot of time persuading Meghan they need to play the game if they want to be welcomed back into the family. This is their last chance,” they said.