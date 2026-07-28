Meghan Markle's close friend reacts as she distances herself from royal title

Meghan Markle made unexpected plea over 'Duchess' title

Meghan Markle’s close friend has expressed views after the Duchess made remarks on her royal title.

Meghan distanced herself from calling her with a royal title, saying she did not want to be called 'Duchess'

She made unexpected plea over 'Duchess' title as Poh Ling Yeow introduced her on MasterChef Australia recently.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Meghan made her much-anticipated debut on the popular cooking show after filming the guest spot during her tour of Australia with her husband Prince Harry back in April.

Now, Meghan’s close friend Nick Ede, who also runs a PR agency, has told Showbiz Cheat Sheet, “I think she’ll always be seen as a duchess, and no matter how she tries to distance herself from it, it’s part of her brand now.”

He further said, “I think she wants to be more relatable, but being a judge on any show always relies on your elevated expertise or prestige. So, I think it’s better to lean into it rather than distance.”

The friend and PR expert went on saying, “I think unfortunately there is no way to change people’s perception of her. It’s best for her to get on with living her life fully and ignore the negativity.”

“Meghan is a celebrity, and people want to feel they know more about the star on a show like this.”