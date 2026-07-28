Kate Middleton follows in Meghan Markle footsteps, delights royal fans

Meghan Markle posted the photos with caption “summer holiday.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William, seemingly following in the footsteps of Meghan Markle, have delighted the royal fans.

Meghan and Harry recently returned to their California mension after a family trip to Portugal and the U.K.

Following their visit, Meghan offered a rare glimpse into one of the most private corners of their lives.

Meghan took to Instagram on July 23 and shared pictures of life in Portugal and UK.

She posted the photos with caption, “summer holiday.”

Days after Meghan’s post, Kensington Palace, on behalf of Kate and William delighted their fans with “the Summer Rewind.”

They shared stunning photos and video clips from their summer outings saying “Thank you to everyone who has made the last few months so special!.”

Fans and friends dropped lovely comments as they reacted to the post with one saying, “Such a beautiful family. I'm sure you'll be the very best. Wishing you all the success in the world!”

Another said, “Well done KP media team! Beautiful reel and wishing you all a happy August.”

The third said, “An amazing summer, and always good to see our national Aussie treasure, Robert Irwin, in the mix of all the special moments.”

“What a beautiful, normal family. No doubt Diana would’ve adored Catherine,” the fourth said.

“Magnificent. From the Royal state duties providing steadfast service to the personal visits which are heartwarming to witness…….William’s expression in the formula 1 car….he was lapping the circuit!!! Catherine’s face at the summit…priceless….keep doing what you’re doing,” the other said.