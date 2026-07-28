Princess Charlene supports Prince William after his major warning?
Prince William said, "These events are a stark reminder of the challenges posed by an increasingly extreme climate"
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert have apparently supported Prince William in their latest statement after the Prince of Wales issued a stark warning regarding protecting the environment.
William released a personal message after devastating wildfires across France, Spain and the UK, and warned that these events are a stark reminder of the challenges posed by an increasingly extreme climate and the importance of protecting both people and nature.
He says, “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating wildfires across France, Spain and the UK. We are deeply grateful to the firefighters, emergency services and volunteers working tirelessly in extraordinarily difficult conditions.”
The future King of Britain further said, “These events are a stark reminder of the challenges posed by an increasingly extreme climate and the importance of protecting both people and nature. W.”
Following Prince William’s message, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert also released a powerful message, apparently supporting the Prince of Wales.
Prince Albert said in a statement, “As massive wildfires sweep across many parts of the world, including France, Spain and the UK, Princess Charlene joins me in sending our deepest support to all those affected.
“Our thoughts are with the ordeal families, those who are forced to leave their homes, and all the communities mobilized to face this ordeal.”
They added these fires also affect “precious natural habitats and fragile biodiversity”, adding they are the result of major disregulations affecting climate, and are calling for brave answers more than ever.
“Protecting our environment is an emergency that must bring us all together,” they continued.
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