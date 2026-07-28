King Charles makes catastrophic decision with Harry: ‘Your son threw doggy doodoo and it’s on fire!’

Dan Wootton from the Outspoken YouTube channel just went ham, and roped in Britney of the editor of the Royal News Network to offer her take on what he’s previously described as a ‘madness’ King Charles seems to be grappling with.

While he’s already talked about the ‘insane’ move the monarch’s made, in the way of offering none other than Buckingham Palace to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s father, Mr Wootton started to question if he’s the only one who finds this to be shocking.

So much so that he started his conversation with the expert by saying, “Britney, am I going mad? am I going mad? Am I the only one who actually thinks that having Prince Harry literally being the only member of the royal family to effectively make his home Buckingham Palace could actually end up becoming some type of existential crisis for the monarchy?”

His guest Britney was quick to jump in, and explained her point of view at length, but before that she made it clear, “I mean, Dan, this is just getting absolutely crazy when it comes to Harry and especially Charles.” Reason being he just “comes across as so incredibly weak here, indecisive and unclear.” Because “one of the big things I have been talking about so endlessly is that you can have two sides here,” she also explained. “There is the personal family side of things where he Charles as a father wants to connect with his son. We can all from a human perspective understand that. But there's also the dynastic one and Charles is very unclear here where Harry stands on either side.”

She also said, “I think that's immensely damaging to the monarchy because Harry left,” and on the way he “threw a bag of, lit, doggy doodoo on fire when he left-- at the same time, and so you have this just hugely chaotic figure in Harry and Charles inviting him in especially to Buckingham Palace sort of seen as a seat of royal power that just I think adds to the instability of the crown which is already, I would argue, somewhat more unstable than it was when Queen Elizabeth was there. So this is not a good decision.”

Before she signed off fully she also said, “I'm sure there is another residence where Harry could be and set up, but Harry is just this figure and this drain on the system that Charles does not need. He needs to make the separation clear that Harry is his son. Yes. Still always has a place within his family. Yes. But when it comes to the Crown and the monarchy, Harry and his children are gone. And that should be abundantly clear. And it is not.”