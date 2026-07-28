Royal expert reflects on Meghan Markle's 'predictable move', Prince William is furious
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have also been issued a warning regarding future after Duchess decision
A royal expert has reflected on Meghan Markle’s ‘predictable move’ following her and Prince Harry’s trip to UK with their children Archie and Lilibet.
Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Helena Chard called Meghan’s decision to share a private family moment publicly "predictable."
Meghan took to social media and shared family photos from their trip to Althorp House, where late Princess Diana is buried.
Commenting on Meghan’s decision to share the photos, the expert said "As for Meghan posting photos of the children at Diana’s family home. It is a predictable move.”
The royal expert went on saying, “It ties them to history without using a title. However, it also shows a slight tension, wanting the Royal story when it helps, while keeping distance when it doesn’t.”
"The public understands peace in private, but basically the crown has to come first," she added.
Another royal expert Hilary Fordwich said Prince William, is likely "livid" by Meghan's photos.
Hilary said, "Not only is Prince William likely to be livid regarding such commercialization of Althorp in such a tacky tasteless media post, it’ll fuel his disgust so he shall thwart any major re-entry.”
The expert also warned Meghan and Harry, “Likewise, Camilla, courtiers, palace aides, security officials & other institutional gatekeepers who are duty bound to protect the monarchy, will all do their utmost to thwart MM & H’s attempts."
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