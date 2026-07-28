The bring-back-Harry party is captained by none other than King Charles III, said a report in Royalist after monarch’s most senior aide, Sir Clive Alderton, announced he will step down after 20 years working in the royal household.

Prince Harry’s supporters have celebrated the news of his resignation, with one saying “Charles is reasserting his authority and reclaiming the throne.”

Some of them think Alderton’s exit will undermine Prince William’s agenda of keeping Prince Harry away from the royal family.

Sir Clive Alderton announced his decision just days after Prince Harry met King Charles and Queen Camilla along with his wife, Meghan Markle and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

It was Harry’s second meeting with his father in a year as the Duke of Sussex continued to make efforts for reconciliation.

However, Prince William has ben reluctant to extend an olive branch in a feud that deepened after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020.

The couple’s relationship further strained after Harry and Meghan publicly criticized the royal family in their first interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke of Sussex then went after the royal family in his tell-all memoir Spare, levelling serious allegations against senior members of the monarchy.