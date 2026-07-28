Andrew and Tristan Tate to remain in jail as UK extradition case continues

Controversial social media Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate will remain in custody until at least 13 August as they continue to challenge extradition to the United Kingdom, where they face criminal charges including rape and sex trafficking.

According to Reuters, US Magistrate Lauren Louis scheduled a detention hearing for 13 August to decide whether the brothers should remain in jail or be released while extradition proceedings continue.

The Tate brothers, who hold dual US and UK citizenship, have denied all allegations against them.

Following Monday's hearing, defence lawyer Joseph McBride said: "They don’t have anything but the accusations. It’s just their word against our word right now."

Reuters reported that UK prosecutors allege the latest charges involve four new complainants and include accusations of rape, assault, trafficking and offences relating to "indecent images of a child and extreme pornography".

The alleged offences date from 2010 to 2017.

The brothers are also facing separate criminal proceedings in Romania, where they were arrested in 2022 over allegations of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

They have denied those allegations, and the Romanian case has been delayed because of legal and procedural issues.

According to Reuters, the UK has until mid-September to submit its extradition materials to the US State Department.