Blue Jays defeat Nationals 3-2 as Max Scherzer returns from injury

Max Scherzer made a successful return from injury on his 42nd birthday as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Monday.

Reinstated from the injured list before the game, Scherzer allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out four in 2.2 innings.

He received standing ovations from the crowd at Nationals Park, where he spent seven seasons before leaving the club in 2021.

According to the Blue Jays, six relievers combined to secure the victory, with Louis Varland earning his 22nd save.

Luis Urias hit a home run, while Ernie Clement and Myles Straw each drove in a run.

After the game, Scherzer said: "Look, our record is our record. It's frustrating as heck that we're in this position. But we're professionals. We have a job to do. Every day we come here, we've got to win."

Reflecting on the reception from Nationals fans, he added: "It's special. I've got a lot of great memories here in DC, so the fans, I wanted to show them respect as well because they were cheering the whole time, even when I was warming up. Very appreciative of the fans here."

The win leaves Toronto at 49-58 as the club approaches the MLB trade deadline.