Connor McDavid backs Maple Leafs prospect Gavin McKenna ahead of NHL debut

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid believes Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Gavin McKenna is ready for the pressure that comes with being the No. 1 overall NHL Draft pick.

McKenna was selected first overall by Toronto after the Maple Leafs won the NHL Draft Lottery, ending a decade-long wait for the top selection.

Speaking about the young forward, McDavid said he had not followed McKenna closely but was encouraged by what he had seen.

"I don't know much about him. I haven't paid attention all that much, to be honest. Seems like he's a good kid," McDavid said.

McDavid, who was selected first overall by Edmonton in 2015, said playing in a Canadian market brings added expectations but believes McKenna will have the right support around him.

"He'll have his hands full in Toronto, but he seems like he's prepared for it. He'll have a good support system there too, obviously with Auston [Matthews], and he'll have lots of support around him, so he should be fine."

Reflecting on the Oilers' early 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs exit, McDavid admitted the team struggled throughout the season.

"We've been searching for consistency all year and obviously we didn't find it here in the playoffs," McDavid said.

"It's tough. We were an average team all year; an average team with high expectations, you're going to be disappointed. We just never found it."