Jamal Adams agrees to join Minnesota Vikings ahead of 2026 NFL season
Jamal Adams entered the NFL as the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft after being selected by the New York Jets
The Minnesota Vikings have agreed terms with three-time Pro Bowler Jamal Adams, adding the veteran defender ahead of the start of NFL training camp.
According to ESPN, Adams confirmed the move on social media, posting: "Year 10," alongside the hashtag "#skol".
The 30-year-old spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he appeared in all 17 games and played primarily at linebacker.
According to ESPN, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is expected to use Adams in a versatile role, with the team continuing to await a decision from veteran safety Harrison Smith, who is considering retirement.
Adams entered the NFL as the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft after being selected by the New York Jets.
He earned Pro Bowl honours in 2018, 2019 and 2020, and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2019.
Injuries limited his time with the Seattle Seahawks, where he played 34 games after joining the club in a blockbuster trade before the 2020 season.
Across 102 career games, Adams has recorded 546 tackles, 22.5 sacks, four interceptions and 36 pass deflections, according to ESPN.
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