Paris Knife Attack: Man arrested after three women stabbed near Porte de Clichy

In an incident reported on Monday, French police arrested a suspect following a knife attack that left three women injured in northern Paris.

Near the Porte de Clichy area in the 17th arrondissement of Paris, three women aged 19, 24, and 36 were targeted on July 27, 2026.

As reported, two women sustained severe wounds including one in the abdomen and another in the lower back and were hospitalized in critical condition.

Local officials confirmed that one of the victims is pregnant. Fortunately, authorities noted their lives are not currently considered in danger.

Armed with two kitchen knives, French police detained a man before bystanders pinned him to the ground, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told reporters.

French national anti-terrorist prosecutor's office is monitoring the case to determine whether a counter-terrorism investigation should be formally opened.

The attacker was intercepted and pinned to the ground by an off-duty police officer alongside local bystanders who intervened with a suitcase and a restaurant chair

The motive for the attack remains unknown, Nunez said, adding that police could not verify the identity of the attacker, whose declarations were "incoherent” while he was being arrested.

French national anti-terrorist prosecutor's office is monitoring the case to determine whether a counter-terrorism investigation should be formally opened.