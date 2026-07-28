UN slams Venezuela's ICC withdrawal for undermining accountability

The UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela has stated that the country’s decision to formally withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) severely undermines justice and accountability.

As reported by Reuters, the mission expressed being "gravely concerned" by the move, emphasizing that withdrawing serves "only to reinforce impunity for human rights violations" and allows the government to evade international scrutiny.

The body noted that Venezuela has failed to take meaningful action to investigate gross human rights violations and international crimes committed over the past decade.

Venezuela's government said on Friday it had made an "irrevocable" decision to leave, justifying the move by alleging a "geographical bias" within the court.

The UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela was formed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2019.

"By withdrawing, the Venezuelan government seeks to evade international processes designed to ensure accountability," the mission said.

Venezuela has taken no meaningful action to investigate gross violations and international crimes committed over more than a decade, it added.

The mission called on Venezuela to rejoin the ICC and cooperate fully with international justice mechanisms.

The exit "serves only to reinforce impunity for human rights violations," the mission said in a statement.

In 2020, the ICC said there was a reasonable basis to believe civilian officials, members of the armed forces and pro-government individuals had committed crimes against humanity in Venezuela since at least 2017.

In January 2025, the ICC closed its office in Caracas, citing a lack of cooperation from the Venezuelan government, which was then led by former President Nicolas Maduro.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez has become a close ally of the Trump administration, which has said it would seek to dismantle the ICC.

The U.S. on Friday welcomed Venezuela's decision to withdraw from the ICC, which it described as "corrupt" and "worthless" in a statement following Venezuela's exit from the body.