US Consulate in Toronto targeted in shooting for second time this year

Canadian police launched an active investigation after at least one shot was fired outside the U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto, marking the second time the building has been targeted by gunfire in last four months.

As reported, Police officers, alerted by the sound of a gunshot, said they found evidence of a weapon having been fired outside the building on University Avenue.

A single shell casing was recovered at the scene, and minor damage was reported on the U.S. Consulate building's exterior facade on University Avenue while no injuries were reported.

Additionally a white Honda sedan without a license plate was spotted speeding away from the scene. Police initiated a brief pursuit, but called off the high-speed chase due to safety risks.

Previous attack:

The consulate was previously targeted in a similar shooting on March 10, leading to arrests last month.

Toronto Police previously noted that investigators are probing multi-layered criminal networks paying young individuals to carry out shootings at high-profile locations across the city, including the U.S. Consulate and local Jewish institutions.

Authorities stated it is still too early to confirm a definitive motive for Monday's shooting or whether it is directly connected to the March incident, though law enforcement has maintained an increased security presence at the site following earlier attacks.

In June police said, without providing any more details, that young people in the Toronto area were being paid to shoot at various targets, including synagogues, Jewish schools and the U.S. Consulate.

Following the incident, police arrested three people in connection with the March shooting, and one police officer was killed during the operation.

A U.S. Department of State spokesperson said the U.S. was working closely with Canadian authorities following the incident.

“We appreciate the ongoing cooperation between U.S. and Canadian law enforcement to keep our consulate safe,” the spokesperson ‌said.

He said the U.S. Embassy and consulates in Canada remained open and were operating normally, although some routine consular services in Toronto were being rescheduled.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also affirmed his support. He said,"I’m totally disgusted by the shootings and vandalism that took place in Toronto over the last few days, including at two Jewish-owned businesses over the weekend and near the U.S. Consulate this morning."

"In all cases, active police investigations are underway. I expect all those responsible to be found, prosecuted and punished to the fullest extent of the law," he wrote on X.