Johnson & Johnson seeks to end baby powder cancer lawsuits with $5.5bn deal
Johnson & Johnson stopped selling talc-based baby powder in the US before ending global sales in 2022
Johnson & Johnson has offered up to $5.5 billion to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits in the United States alleging its talc-based baby powder and other products caused ovarian cancer.
According to the BBC, the proposed settlement would cover around 76,000 remaining claims. J&J said it plans to pay up to $3 billion next year, with no further payments due before 2028.
The proposal must be accepted by legal firms representing 95 percent of the ovarian cancer claims before it can be finalised.
J&J has consistently denied that its talc products cause cancer. Erik Haas, the company's vice president of litigation, described the allegations as "meritless" and said the company remained confident it would have "ultimately prevailed with further litigation".
Haas added the proposed settlement "allows the company to put this matter behind it" and enables J&J to "remain focused on its mission to develop medicines and devices that save lives".
The lawsuits, which began in 2009, claim the company's talc products were contaminated with asbestos, a known carcinogen.
J&J has repeatedly denied the allegations, stating: "Studies show talc is safe, does not contain asbestos and does not cause cancer."
The company stopped selling talc-based baby powder in the US before ending global sales in 2022, replacing it with a cornstarch-based formula.
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