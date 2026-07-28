Did Ines Garcia hint at pregnancy? Lamine Yamal's girlfriend faces backlash over TikTok repost

Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Ines Garcia has once again caught in another controversy after re-posting a pregnancy-themed TikTok video.

This year’s FIFA World Cup brought a lot of attention towards Yamal’s relationship with Garcia. For days, the internet erupted with the posts, criticizing her for leaving a five-year relationship for only dating a Spanish footballer.

Netizens accused Gracia of being a gold-digger and warned Yama of being careful and to surround himself with the right people.

Recently, the 21-year-old Spanish influencer on her TikTok expressed her clear wish to start a family through reposting a video with a caption "manifesting the day I get to carry a little piece of my heart.” However, this video took the internet by storm as the users across X and TikTok questioned not only the timing of the video but also the plan especially when Yamal is just 19-year-old and in his early-career stage.

Comments from Garcia expressing her openness about having children quickly spread online, sparking renewed discussion regarding her relationship with Yamal.

Critics pointed out Yamal's age and noted that García is two years older, prompting arguments that such conversations are premature given the early stage of his professional journey.

One user wrote, “If she has a child with him, she knows she'll never work again in her life.”

Another commented, “She's already looking to tie down the soccer player, typical.” Most of the users wrote, “ Yamal is only 19.”

“Lamine, a young father? I don't see it,” the third one predicted.

However, some defended Garcia’s reposting, stating, “I don't see anything negative about it, they're very young, that's true. But well, she's just expressing her desire.”

Days before, another picture was circulating on social media platforms in which the couple held the picture of ultrasound, claiming that Yamal and Garcia soon will be parents.

However, there was no official announcement from the couple and the information has been denied by various verification means, considering a piece of misinformation or rumour.

So far, neither Lamine Yamal nor Inés Garcia have also confirmed about a pregnancy on their official channels, and there is no evidence to support that statement.