Prince Harry issued stark warning ahead of next UK trip: 'Deeply betrayed'
King Charles is once again prepared to offer Prince Harry a room at Palace
Prince Harry has been issued a stark warning ahead of his next UK trip in September for the annual WellChild Awards.
The warning has come from royal expert Rob Shuter in his latest piece for Naughty But Nice substack.
Reports suggest King Charles is once again prepared to offer Harry a room at Buckingham Palace, however, Rob warned that the monarch's olive branch could reignite tensions behind palace walls.
He said Prince Harry shouldn’t expect a warm welcome from palace staff as many don’t want him back.
The insiders further claimed that palace staff were ‘furious’ when Harry was initially offered accommodation during his last UK visit, adding those feelings haven’t softened.
The source tells the expert, “Nothing has changed.
“The King may want Harry under his roof, but many of the people who work there don’t. They felt deeply betrayed by everything that followed Spare and the interviews, and that resentment is still very real.”
The expert added multiple sources say staff opposition played a major role in the original accommodation offer being withdrawn, creating an “embarrassing palace headache”.
The source further told the expert, now with Harry’s September return approaching, insiders expect the same resistance.
“The atmosphere would be incredibly uncomfortable,” another source says. “People will remain professional because that’s their job, but don’t mistake professionalism for forgiveness. Those are two very different things."
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