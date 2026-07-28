King Charles gets up close with UK's F-35B fighter jets during military visit

King Charles carried out a military engagement on July 28 at RAF Marham in Norfolk.

The monarch met serving personnel and their families, learning more about the capabilities of Britain's cutting-edge F-35B Lightning aircraft.

The official Instagram handle of the British royal family posted a carousel of photos from King Charles' visit.

Details shared in the caption read, "The King has visited RAF Marham to learn about the capabilities of the F-35B Lightning aircraft and to meet serving aviators and their families."

It continued, "Managed jointly by the RAF and Royal Navy, the F-35B aircraft operates across both RAF Marham and the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers."

"As Royal Honorary Air Commodore, His Majesty viewed the cockpit of the aircraft and met members of the wider airbase community, including a Community Support, Resilience and Climate Change Group," the caption concluded.

Photos from the visit showed King Charles smiling as he greeted military personnel inside one of the base's aircraft hangers. For the outing, His Majesty dressed in a light gray suit with a striped tie and blue boutonnière.

Royal fans showed their support in the comments section. One wrote for cancer-stricken Charles, "The King looks much healthier than he did two years ago. He seems happy and focused on his work. Charles is a very good constitutional monarchy. God bless him."

"The King looks so happy!!" another added.