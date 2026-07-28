King Charles turns ‘insane’ with 'madness' for Prince Harry

King Charles has gone well out of his way to make some decision that are getting him called ‘insane’ and for those unversed, its all got to do with his inability to make the tough decisions demanded of him, even though he’s seen his mother do something even harder, which is to strip her favorite son Andrew of everything he held dear, title wise.

This angry and emotional charged comment comes straight from royal commentator Dan Wootton and he did not shy away at all.

He started immediately by saying “I'm going to be honest about this, insane decision to hand Buckingham Palace to Prince Harry in just a matter of weeks after everything that he's done over the past month, including slamming the king's own judiciary, including deciding that he's going to go ahead with his battle against the British government.”

In Mr Wotton’s eyes this takes the cake over all of it because “this, I'm afraid, folks, is a weakness that Prince William has always feared his father would show”.

One thing the commentator did make clear is that he understands the humanness of his desires to ‘forgive and forget’ but to add to that, a full on invite to stay in Buckingham Palace is what’s not sitting right and so he went on to add, “it's not that I don't have sympathy, regular viewers know, of course, I understand King Charles is dying, he wants relationship with his grandchildren” and more than anything “he wants to be seen as the king of forgiveness” but “unfortunately sometimes you have to make the tough calls.”

Near the end the pitch of his voice was also raised when he added, “you know like the tough calls that the late Queen Elizabeth II made to strip her favorite son Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of all of his royal duties! This is madness.”