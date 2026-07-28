'Ted Lasso' returns with new mission in season 4

Ted Lasso has returned with its first trailer for the fourth season.

On July 28, Apple TV+ dropped the trailer teasing Ted's return to England after spending several years back in the United States.

In the fourth season however, the beloved coach won't be leading AFC Richmond's men's squad. Instead, he'll take charge of a second-division women's football team, marking a fresh direction for the hit comedy.

According to the official synopsis, "Ted faces "his biggest challenge yet." Adding, "Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."

Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes, with the premiere set for Wednesday, Aug. 5. Apple TV+ will release one episode weekly through Oct. 7.

Several fan-favorite cast members are returning alongside Sudeikis, including Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.

However, the new season of Ted Lasso also welcomes Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

It is pertinent to mention that the return of the series comes as a surprise after season 3 appeared to wrap up Ted's journey.

While Sudeikis continues to executive produce alongside Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel, Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence also returning as an executive producer.

Watch 'Ted Lasso' season 4 trailer:



