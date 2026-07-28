Andrew receives ‘serious warning’ after Prince William’s statement on wildfires

Hours after Prince William issued a statement on the devastating wildfires in France, Spain and the UK, his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reported to have been issued “a serious wildfire warning” in the area surrounding his Marsh Farm home.

According to GB News, Wild Ken Hill nature reserve, standing less than five miles from the estate where the former prince resides, has declared the danger level "extremely high", citing dry ground conditions in the wake of what proved to be the hottest June ever recorded in Britain.

The reserve issued its stark warning via Facebook on July 17, urging local residents to stay alert.

"With the ground tinder-dry and temperatures climbing again, the risk of wildfire at Wild Ken Hill and across the country is EXTREMELY HIGH right now," the post read.

It recalled the catastrophic blaze of July 19, 2022, when flames erupted in the Coastal Park near Snettisham Beach at approximately 11.30am on what became Britain's hottest day on record.

The report said that the former Duke of York’s five-bedroom property, which he moved into following his exile from Royal Lodge in April, sits within King Charles's sprawling 20,000-acre Sandringham estate, where the surrounding countryside and parkland that once seemed an appealing feature of his new home now could present a genuine vulnerability during the increasingly hot summer months.

In a statement issued on Monday, Prince William said, "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating wildfires across France, Spain and the UK.

We are deeply grateful to the firefighters, emergency services and volunteers working tirelessly in extraordinary difficult conditions.

These events are a stark reminder of the challenges posed by an increasingly extreme climate and the importance of protecting both people and nature.”



