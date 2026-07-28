Karyna Shuliak: Epstein’s dentist girlfriend could inherit $100 million

Karyna Shuliak, Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend, will inherit much of the late sex offender’s fortune, according to the New York Times.

The newspaper reported that the 37-year-old dentist has been trying to fade into obscurity since his death.

It said she was the last person Epstein called before his death in 2019. Citing official records, the New York Times reported that Shuliak could inherit as much as $100 million from his estate.

The Belarusian national met Epstein when she was 21.

She has neither identified herself as a victim nor have the US authorities considered her a co-conspirator in Epstein’s sex trafficking.

According to the publication the FBI has never interviewed her. It said Jeffrey Epstein controlled their relationship. However, she benefited from it professionally, personally and financially.



