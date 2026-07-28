Trending

Karyna Shuliak: Epstein’s dentist girlfriend could inherit $100 million

Karyna Shuliak was the last person Jeffrey Epstein called before his death in 2019

By The News Digital
Published July 28, 2026
Karyna Shuliak: Epstein’s dentist girlfriend could inherit $100 million

Karyna Shuliak, Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend, will inherit much of the late sex offender’s fortune, according to the New York Times.

The newspaper reported that the 37-year-old dentist has been trying to fade into obscurity since his death.

Karyna Shuliak: Epstein’s dentist girlfriend could inherit $100 million

It said she was the last person Epstein called before his death in 2019. Citing official records, the New York Times reported that Shuliak could inherit as much as $100 million from his estate.

The Belarusian national met Epstein when she was 21. 

She has neither identified herself as a victim nor have the US authorities considered her a co-conspirator in Epstein’s sex trafficking.

According to the publication the FBI has never interviewed her. It said Jeffrey Epstein controlled their relationship. However, she benefited from it professionally, personally and financially.


The News Digital
At The News Digital, our editors combine entertainment savvy with global reporting expertise. Expect authoritative coverage of royals, Hollywood, and trending topics, plus clear, reliable updates across science, politics, sports, and business. We keep it accurate, timely, and easy to understand, so you can stay ahead.
Share this story:
Make us preferred on Google