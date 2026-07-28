Kaitlan Collins finally reacts to Donald Trump's insults at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Donald Trump has a history of taking a swipe in public against his critics. Anchor Kaitlan Collins, thus, was not surprised when she received one from him at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.



Speaking to The Daily Show, while appearing there as a guest, she looks back at the US president's speech, mocking the CNN journalist that she "never smiles" and calling her award "fake."

But that is not what stunned the noted anchor.

“In the room, I think I was not surprised when he insulted me,” the 34-year-old admits.

“That happens pretty regularly inside the Oval Office," she says, adding, "This was just a bigger venue where it was surprising when she."

However, what caught her off-guard, Collins reveals, "What was most surprising to me was the room was filled with a lot of his staffers, his Cabinet, his allies, and Republicans in Con." It was so quiet in the room during the president’s remarks.”

Host Jon Stewart, after hearing this, could resist the joke, implying it was “because of how much they respect him.”

“Who’s to say?” Collins quipped back.

Despite what critics say, Trump turns criticism into attacks. Collins, however, is against making the clashes personal.

“In terms of my reaction, off guard, YS felt trepidation; it was continuous.

“Regardless of who’s the president, whether it's Joe Biden or Donald Trump — those are the two I’ve covered — it’s really not about me," the journalist explains.

"I don’t want it to be about my reaction. I think if you let it become about that, then it becomes a back and forth between the two of us.”

Rather than taking a personal interest, Collins couldn't redirect the critical work.

“Instead, I think it's more effective to remind people in those moments when he is insulting me and he is criticising me about the question I asked or the reporting that I did that he was so angry about in this moment, and the fact that I got an award for it really bothered him, clearly."

"And so I think in those moments, it’s important to put the reminder back on the work, on the question and on the non-answers that we get," Collins concludes.