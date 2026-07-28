UN warns human trafficking into Asian cyber scam compounds is surging

The United Nations has issued sharp warnings regarding the explosive growth of human trafficking tied to online scam compounds, primarily across Southeast Asia.

The U.N. migration agency on Tuesday warned of a dramatic increase in the number of people forced into working scams, citing people from more than 80 countries have been lured in through social media, with some being sexually abused.

A report from Reuters, highlights Key details by UN agencies such as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Global Scale and Scope:

As reported, huge scam centres employing thousands of workers across Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos have emerged to deploy online schemes to defraud often older individuals in the West, the International Organization for Migration said.

An estimated 300,000 people are held in these guarded compounds, facing systemic torture, severe physical abuse, sexual violence, and "debt bondage" as they are forced to run digital financial scams targeting people globally.

Targeting Educated Professionals:

Unlike traditional trafficking models, criminal networks are actively targeting tech-literate and university educated job seekers through sophisticated social media advertisements promising legitimate employment.

Industrial-Scale Abuse:

A major portion of those victims were themselves tricked into employment, the U.N. agency said, describing fake job advertisements offering lucrative work contracts for those with strong English skills and a college education.

Once duped, they are stripped of their documents and forced to carry out online scam operations amid threats and violence, IOM said. Many suffer stigma and debt as well as trauma after sexual abuse or bouts of solitary confinement, Amy Pope, director general of the IOM, said.

Massive Financial Yields:

UN agencies and international bodies estimate that the global illicit proceeds generated by these cyber fraud networks range between $88 billion and $114 billion annually.

Calls for Action:

The UN is pressing international governments for stronger cross-border cooperation, enhanced victim protection (ensuring survivors are treated as victims rather than criminals), and measures to hold criminal syndicates accountable.

Pope, who formerly worked as a prosecutor of human trafficking cases said, "People trapped in scam compounds are victims of trafficking, forced to commit crimes through violence, threats and coercion."

Even when they manage to escape or are freed through government raids, they are sometimes then threatened with prosecution.

"We must work together to support survivors, stop traffickers and close the gaps these criminal networks exploit," she added.