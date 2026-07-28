Who will control Strait of Hormuz? Oman proposes regional mechanism to Iran

Oman has proposed a new “regional-based” mechanism to Iran aimed at administering the highly disputable Strait of Hormuz as confirmed by the sources.

According to Reuters, Omani officials offer “a joint regional mechanism” to manage the Strait of Hormuz with a voluntary fee. The proposal is based on the Malacca-style navigation administration, which has backing from other Gulf countries.

It means under the recently proposed model, Iran would not be able to exercise sole control of the strategically important waterway through which 20 percent of global oil passes through in the pre-war scenario.

The recent proposal is based on the Strait of Malacca, charging from those who use the strait voluntarily to fund navigation, environmental protection and search and rescue.

It remains to see whether Iran will accept this proposal or not as there is no comment from the Iranian side. Paul Musgrave, a professor at Georgetown University in Qatar, says Oman’s proposal to Iran to get the Strait of Hormuz running again is positive, but the issue can emerge from the Iranian side.

“The question is can Iran agree to this? This is something that would relieve a great deal of pressure on the Iranian economy. Ordinary Iranians are suffering greatly every day because the strait is closed. That’s something that people want to have,” Musgrave said.

According to Musgrave, the voluntary contributions under the Malacca model raise about $70 million annually, far from $ 1 million per ship proposed by Tehran.

Iran's ​Foreign Minister Abbas ⁠Araqchi discussed the Strait of Hormuz with his Omani and Saudi counterparts on ​Monday.

"He emphasised the need to strengthen cooperation and ​advance ⁠joint diplomatic efforts to establish stability in the region, and lift the insecurity imposed on the Strait of Hormuz ⁠due ​to the aggressive actions of ​the United States," according to Iran's foreign ministry statement.

Additionally, Omanis are also suggesting three lines for maritime traffic: one that passes through Iran’s water, second the international one and third runs through Omani territorial waters. If accepted by Iran, the country will clear the mines in the international line.

The announcement comes after the US and Iran halted attacks on each other to give space to diplomacy.