Andy Burnham boosts Labour past Reform as voters favor new PM over Nigel Farage

According to recent survey polls, Labour Party has secured more votes than Nigel Farage's populist Reform party.

Following Andy Burnham’s transition to Prime Minister on July 20, 2026, a weekly voter intention tracking poll by More in Common showed Labour climbing four points to 28%.

Britain's governing Labour Party has caught up with, or overtaken, Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK in the latest polls as Reform UK dropped two points to 24%, trailing Labour for the first time since March 2025.

As reported by Reuters, Farage's anti-immigrant Reform party had led nearly every opinion poll for more than a year and gained hundreds of seats in local and regional votes in May, prompting Labour to remove the unpopular Keir Starmer and install Burnham, a more charismatic former mayor, as UK's new leader.

The momentum is widely attributed to Burnham’s initial focus on the high-profile early policy announcements, and a contrast with Reform UK, which faced weeks of negative headlines regarding internal party controversies and donations.

He spent his first week as leader looking to give voters "breathing space" on the cost of living - removing a tax on energy bills, capping bus fares and cutting taxes for pubs and bars.

Survation Chief Executive Damian Lyons Lowe said the poll was "the highest Survation has had Labour ‌since 3 June 2025, and the first Labour polling lead since 3 May 2025".

On Monday, More In Common showed Labour on 28% ahead of Reform on 24%, while YouGov had Reform and Labour tied at 22%, with Labour up 6 points since May and Reform at their lowest level of support since March 2025.

YouGov said more Britons saw Burnham as a better prime minister than Farage, or any other major party leader.

The latest survey suggests Burnham's leadership has boosted Labour's support, narrowing Reform's momentum while giving the new prime minister an early approval.