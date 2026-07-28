Amazon scales back flagship AI models in major strategy shift

Amazon is phasing out most of its flagship AI models in latest strategy overhaul. One of world's leading company is revamping its AI strategy, winding down many of its in-house AI models and sharpening focus on a new frontier-model effort.

As reported by Business Insider on Tuesday the company has begun deprecating most of its flagship Nova AI models, including the high-end Premier and Omni models, Reel video-generation model, and Canvas image-generation model.

Instead, Amazon is increasingly moving resources toward a frontier-model development, led by researcher Pieter Abbeel, with frontier research becoming a top priority this year at the company, the report added.

The new flagship model is expected to debut at Amazon's "re:Invent" annual conference later this year.

The restructuring reflects a wider industry trend, as major technology companies streamline AI investments and focus on developing frontier models capable of handling increasingly complex tasks.

Rather than expanding multiple model families, companies are prioritizing scale, performance, and efficiency.

The move comes just days after Amazon trimmed jobs in its artificial general intelligence (AGI) group as leadership works to sharpen the company's competitive edge against rivals like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.

Despite scaling back these specific flagship lines, Amazon noted it will continue supporting existing enterprise customers through core offerings and tools like Nova Forge.