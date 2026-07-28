‘Manipulative’ Sarah Ferguson’s blackmail modus operandi sees the light

Sarah Ferguson’s connection to wealthy men has been known for decades, but finally a conversation between Presenter Mark Dolan and the author of Entitled has lifted the lid off of these decades-long blackmail relationships.

The author of this book is none other than Andrew Lownie and he spoke quite candidly.

In his view, “she's a lucky general. She does inspire a lot of loyalty from her friends. She's a good friend herself. She's very charismatic. She's very manipulative. She worked on Andrew and the royal family, that's why she was able to stay in the Royal Lodge for so long.”

As for how she keeps people “under her spell” which the author theorized, “neither Andrew nor Paddy McNally really treated her very well, and she's played on that emotional blackmail to basically get them to bankroll her for the last 40 years. She's a very shrewd cookie.”

However, that’s not the ‘darker’ parts which he previously hinted towards. In Mr Lownie’s own words he describes Fergie as ‘ruthless’ character and admitted, “I tried to show it in Entitled. It's certainly the impression you get when you talk to her staff members and people who know her well. She is actually a manipulative and ruthless character. She will turn on people very quickly if they don't serve her ends.”

Before concluding he also made a major revelation, one that promises the existence of another story that “that's never really emerged properly,” but he did hint to it and said before signing off completely “we've seen a little bit in the Epstein files, in the way that she cosied up to Epstein, the way that she was taking money off him and publicly saying one thing, disowning him and in private still staying in his properties years after she'd supposedly broken off contact.”

Apart from the Epstein scandal that has led her into self-imposed exile, Fergie is well known for having faced scandal, even as early as the late 90’s because her affair with American financial manager named John Bryan, that led to her subsequent divorce.

It was even infamously called the ‘toe-sucking scandal’ because pictures of him with the ex-Duchess’ feet circulated, and were taken from their vacation villa in St. Tropez, France.

Now in present day she’s faced the loss of her titles that happened after her ex-husband lost the right to his dukedom, the loss of her residence which she has shared despite her divorce for over 30 years, and also the fall out of the majority of her friend circle.

But it did not end there because Andrew’ arrest brought the public’s fury over not just her but their daughters too, and before all this was the Epstein Files that exposed how close a bond she had with a child sex offender.