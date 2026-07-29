'Spider-Man' producer forced to eat her words after Tom Holland and Zendaya defy dating warning
Amy Pascal opens up about how her warning to Tom Holland and Zendaya backfired
Amy Pascal once revealed she advised Tom Holland and Zendaya not to date.
"I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to", she told the New York Times in 2021.
However, the pair did not pay heed to the warning.
Years later, the Spider-Man producer has to eat her words after the couple becomes Hollywood's power couple.
In an interview with Variety, she recalled telling the duo when they were first cast as Peter Parker and MJ to keep the equation between them fully professional.
“No. I say this to all of them, and no one ever listens to me," Pascal admitted.
But seeing Holland and Zendaya, who reportedly tied the knot, saying it, had to walk back on her warning, stating, "I think they're pretty happy together."
Interestingly, Pascal had previously advised Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who both starred in Amazing Spider-Man, not to date.
They, however, did eventually.
“It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me,” she shared.
Even the original casting, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, had also dated, though briefly, at the time of filming Spider-Man.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day bows out in cinemas on July 31.
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