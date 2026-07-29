Tom Holland tries to avoid Zendaya marriage question

Tom Holland found himself answering some unexpected personal questions during his latest appearance on the show.

In the upcoming episode of the Celebrity Substitute, the Spider-Man star visited a classroom to teach students about movie stunts. However, the lesson quickly turned into a lighthearted interview when one student bluntly asked Tom whether he was married," accoridng to People Magazine.

"Uh, that is a very important question," the actor, who has reportedly tied the knot to longtiem girlfriend Zendaya, shared in response to a student's question.

Adding, "I am."

"You guys obviously haven’t been media trained like the publicists that I speak with," Tom noted.

Furthermore, another student asked The Odyssey star if he takes Zendaya "to a date," to which Tom responded without hesitation, "Yeah, all the time."

"My favorite thing to do," he added.

This exchange comes after Tom Holland confirmed in an interview in June with Esquire that he and Zendaya had tied the knot. The actress' longtime stylist, Law Roach, previously revealed that the couple's wedding had already taken place.

The pair first met while filming 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Currently, they share the screen in They Odyssey and also set to reunite once again in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to release on July 30.