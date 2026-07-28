Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal let loose at 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' after 'The Odyssey'

Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal had a gruelling yet "incredible" shooting experience at Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey.



However, when the duo, after wrapping up the fantasy action, joined the Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day shooting, the set quickly turned to what the British actor described as nonstop laughs.

“We’d just come off of Nolan’s job, and we’d had such an incredible experience with Chris,” Holland shares.

“We came to Spider-Man, and it was like all bets were off. We just had this fun six-week improvised session where we were just constantly telling jokes, constantly trying to find new ways to bring humour to the movie.”

In the upcoming Marvel film, both team up to confront the threat.

Holland explains the partnership, "My favourite thing is how our relationship informed the relationship between the two characters."

"What was on the page is very different to what's in the movie, and that's a testament to who Jon is as an actor."

Bernthal, similarly, sings praise of his co-star Holland, sharing, “Look, I’ve known Tom since he was 17 years old. We made our audition tapes [for the Marvel Cinematic Universe] together."

"I’m such an enormous fan of his. Look, the greatest thing about this business is the people that you meet along the way."

As Holland is often hailed for staying grounded, Bernthal, likewise, praised, "It was so beautiful for me to see how far he’s come, but also to see that he’s still the same guy, that he’s kind, he’s righteous, he’s hard-working."

The Spider-Man-Punisher team-up will hit the cinemas on July 31.