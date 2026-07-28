Meghan Markle teases new product in latest video
The Duchess of Sussex releases a video after her appearance on MasterChef Australia
Meghan Markle on Monday shared a video on the official Instagram account of her As Ever lifestyle brand, teasing a new brand.
“A taste of late summer is also here. Something sweet is arriving soon,” she captioned the video in which the Duchess of Sussex is seen plucking what appear to be blackberries.
The video was shared two days after Meghan Markle appeared as a guest judge in the July 26 episode of "MasterChef Australia".
The episode was filmed during her four-day trip to Australia with husband Prince Harry in April.
Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex travelled to the United King with her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to join her husband, Prince Harry, there.
The family also met with King Charles III and Queen Camilla with the couple’s children.
Notably, Meghan Markle’s social media activities on her personal and As Ever accounts remained suspended during her stay in the United Kingdom.
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