Johnny Depp's true feelings revealed as he is set to make Hollywood comeback
Johnny Depp has largely stepped away from Hollywood since the legal battle with his ex-wife
Johnny Depp is making a comeback to Hollywood with one of the creepy roles that define his career: Ebenezer Scrooge.
And the actor is over the moon, according to an insider to People.
“He’s been very excited to film Ebenezer. It’s a very special project for him,” the source described.
As Ebenezer marks his first major studio role, the insider adds, Depp is “doing really well. He loves filming on location and has been very focused on work.”
The star's excitement, as shared by the source, was fully on display at San Diego Comic-Con.
He wowed crowds at the comic festival in a Scrooge costume, donning a top hat and carrying a cane.
Upon his appearance, the insider explained Depp "had a blast. He’s back in a character role, which he loves. He really comes to life when he’s in those characters — they’re in his DNA.”
The surprise appearance, the source said, reconnects the actor's cord with fans after his long absence, but an insider shared that he doesn't see his latest role as a comeback.
"He feels like he's never really gone away," the source shared.
Back in 2022, Depp stepped away from Hollywood after his high-profile courtroom battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.
Ebenezer is set to hit cinemas on Nov. 13.
-
Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal let loose at 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' after 'The Odyssey'
-
'Ted Lasso' returns with new mission in season 4
-
Dakota Johnson's mother, other celebrities back Kaitlan Collins after Daily Show appearance
-
Tom Holland praises wife Zendaya's acting skills: 'She raises the game'
-
Jen Hamilton reveals if she plans to change last name after exposing ex's 'double life'
-
What Katie Holmes' daughter really thinks of her mom's new romance
-
Elizabeth Hurley expresses her true feelings about Miley Cyrus: 'I always knew who she was'
-
Ariana Grande takes legal action after alleged theft of private files