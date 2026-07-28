Johnny Depp's true feelings revealed as he is set to make Hollywood comeback

Johnny Depp's feelings revealed as he is set to make a Hollywood comeback

Johnny Depp is making a comeback to Hollywood with one of the creepy roles that define his career: Ebenezer Scrooge.



And the actor is over the moon, according to an insider to People.

“He’s been very excited to film Ebenezer. It’s a very special project for him,” the source described.

As Ebenezer marks his first major studio role, the insider adds, Depp is “doing really well. He loves filming on location and has been very focused on work.”

The star's excitement, as shared by the source, was fully on display at San Diego Comic-Con.

He wowed crowds at the comic festival in a Scrooge costume, donning a top hat and carrying a cane.

Upon his appearance, the insider explained Depp "had a blast. He’s back in a character role, which he loves. He really comes to life when he’s in those characters — they’re in his DNA.”

The surprise appearance, the source said, reconnects the actor's cord with fans after his long absence, but an insider shared that he doesn't see his latest role as a comeback.

"He feels like he's never really gone away," the source shared.

Back in 2022, Depp stepped away from Hollywood after his high-profile courtroom battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Ebenezer is set to hit cinemas on Nov. 13.