Richard Gere's son Homer Gere lifts lid on one 'cringey' thing about dad

Homer Gere opened up about how he used to calm himself while going away from his dad, Richard Gere, as a kid.

At the New York City premiere of FX’s The Shards on Monday, July 27, Homer chatted with PEOPLE magazine about separation anxiety as a kid, revealing that he would listen to his dad’s 2002 musical comedy Chicago soundtrack songs while going to school.

The 26-year-old American actor said, “When I was a kid, Chicago was my favorite. I had the Chicago songs that he sang on my iPod because I had a little separation anxiety on the school bus.”

He went on to add, “I would listen to his songs on the school bus to soothe my separation anxiety.”

Homer, who feels watching his dad is “cringey,” shared that his legendary father is always there to support him; however, the tips he offers are “rarely about the actual craft.”

“It’s not like, ‘What should I do in this scene?’ It’s more like, how to carry yourself on set, how to make an acting career work in a way that’s sustainable. And for that, he’s been the most invaluable resource. I mean, truly better than I could possibly hope for, from anyone,” the Euphoria star explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Homer Gere, a budding actor, has wrapped up filming for a forthcoming Oliver Stone project.