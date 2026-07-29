Sadie Sink guarded her secret 'Spider-Man' role from the public but told select few

Sadie Sink has been closely guarding the secret of what role she has played in Spider-Man: Brand New Day for more than a year.



Despite being asked by many, the actress refused to spill the secret, but now she reveals some people had been aware of her character.

They are, the Stranger Things star says, her inner circle.

“Yeah, for sure,” she says when asked if she let it slip to anyone. But only a select few made the cut," she tells People.

“My family knew; my friends, close friends knew, but yeah, just not the press,” the star shares.

But in spite of Sink keeping her role under wraps, enthusiastic Marvel fans continue endlessly guessing who she'd play.

“Yes, that has happened,” Sink says, referring to fans cracking the case. “But that happens all the time online.”

The decision to keep the actress a secret is deliberate, and Marvel only fuelled it by teasing a brief glimpse of her character in trailers.

But for Sink, her experience of joining the Spidey cast is, in her view, the most exciting experience in her career.

“I guess [it’s] just so much fun exploring a new character and especially doing that amongst people who are so supportive and welcoming as this cast was,” she says.

“[It was] really fun to stretch new muscles as an actor and just have some fun with it. It’s a fun movie.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits to theatres on July 31.