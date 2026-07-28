Marcos Llorente issues statement on photos with Ferran Torres?

A fake video statement has been attributed to Spanish footballer Marcos Llorente days after his pictures with teammate Ferran Torres surfaced during their holidays in Ibiza.

The widely circulated video shows him speaking in Spanish and has been shared with misleading translation, implying that he has issued a statement to address the photos.

The caption accompanying the video reads:

“The world has evolved so much that people care about what another person does with their life. I’m bisexual; I don’t know about Ferran, but he’s my brother and I love him. “My wife is my biggest supporter. Our marriage is based on mutual respect and understanding. She also does her own things. Before coming out, I’ve always donated to the LGBT+ community. So I don’t care what they say—I’m happy, Ferran is happy, and my wife is happy. That’s what matters.”

The social media post is fabricated and the statement attributed to the footballer is fake.

Marcos Llorente has not made any such public declaration.

The footballer is married to Patricia “Paddy” Noarbe. The couple got married in 2023 and have a daughter together.



