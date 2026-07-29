Zendaya's stylist drops bombshell about her wedding to Tom Holland

Law Roach recently got candid and made a bombshell confession about Zendaya and Tom Holland’s second wedding ceremony.

The Dolby Theatre hosted the premiere of the newlywed couple’s new movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, on Monday, July 27, where Roach, who has been serving as Zendaya’s stylist since 2011, spoke with Complex about her and Holland’s grand wedding celebration.

He told the outlet, “I don’t think so. I think that people should congratulate them. It’s two young, beautiful, successful people that are in love, and they had a private wedding, and they got away with it.”

“And I think people should just, you know, congratulate them. And if these are two people that you look up to or that you love their work, just celebrate them being together and happy,” Roach stated.

The American stylist and TV personality clearly said that the rumor is “definitely not true.”

For those unaware, the Project Runway judge was the one who claimed that the Euphoria actress and The Odyssey star’s nuptials “already happened” earlier this year, followed by Law Roach’s confirmation at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1, as he told Access Hollywood, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

It is pertinent to mention that Zendaya and Tom Holland have not yet confirmed their marriage but they added fuel to ongoing rumours by attending the 2026 Oscars wearing wedding bands