Why Princess Diana was royal family's greatest game-changer?

Princess Diana is named the biggest changemaker by a British royal biographer, Simon Vigar.

In Simon’s new book, The Four Wives of Windsor, he explains the impact of Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Queen Camilla on the British royal family.

According to People magazine, the royal biographer remarked, "Diana had a sense of destiny about her."

"The only aristocrat of the four women, she knew a lot about it. She grew up [at Park House] on the Sandringham estate and knew the royals, and her big sister went out with Charles," Simon added. “But she is the biggest changemaker."

Simon also described how Diana made monarchy relatable. He stated, “Even simply going to Tower Records on Kensington High Street was something you couldn’t imagine the previous generation doing.”

"She made the royal family more relatable and more touchy-feely,” he added.

Speaking of the great influence of Diana on public, Simon said, “Subjectively, she brought star power.”

Furhtermore, he claimed that the British royal family “didn’t really know what they had under their noses with Diana. She never had a full-time press officer — she didn’t need one. The royals say they want to change, but it is only when it suits them. Of course, Diana outshone them in the end.”

“And then there was the choice of school for her sons. Going to Eton College was very much a Diana decision. Her brother and father went there, and of course, it was much closer to home than Gordonstoun, where Charles wasn’t happy anywhere," Simon said.

The author also revealed that the late mother of Prince William and Prince Harry "was brilliant" with the crowd."

"She would have been a major player in the royal family, and it is a crying shame that she’s not," he noted.

As per the royal biographer the Grenfell kitchen book was a small example. He explaiend, "She ran with it privately and got it done. You could see what a doer she is, and to me it is such a shame that it’s gone to waste."

"She should have been, could have been, fantastic for the royal family, but egos on both sides got in the way. By 2019, nobody was talking to each other. Harry and Meghan seemed to be on a path where they felt alone. They should have been transformative," Simon stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Princess Diana was born in Norfolk, England. She first met Prince Charles in 1977 and was later married to him on July 29, 1981. She is mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and died in a car accident on August 31, 1997, at the age of 36.