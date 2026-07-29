Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to ‘stop making everything about his battles’

Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to step aside and let her shine as she progresses in her career.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently enjoying the success of her Emmy nomination, feels the Duke is wasting her energy.

An insider tells Closer Magazine: “Meghan feels she’s done her bit to help him. She went to England, kept out of sight, and abided by all the rules because she knew how important the trip was.”

“But now that they’re back home, she’s saying it’s time to forget about the royals and put their energy back into the life they’re building in America, which really means focusing on her and her brand,” they noted.

The insider adds: “She’s got a lot going on over the next few months and she wants her husband to stop making everything about his battles with the royals and let her needs take precedence for a little while, she feels that’s more than fair.”

“She’s getting this significant push in Australia and of course her show has been nominated for an Emmy, which is huge, and she has no intention of squandering the opportunity,” says the source.