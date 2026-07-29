Royals

Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to ‘stop making everything about his battles’

Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to let her be away from Royal drama

By Eleen Bukhari
Published July 29, 2026
Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to ‘stop making everything about his battles’
Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to ‘stop making everything about his battles’

Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to step aside and let her shine as she progresses in her career.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently enjoying the success of her Emmy nomination, feels the Duke is wasting her energy.

An insider tells Closer Magazine: “Meghan feels she’s done her bit to help him. She went to England, kept out of sight, and abided by all the rules because she knew how important the trip was.”

“But now that they’re back home, she’s saying it’s time to forget about the royals and put their energy back into the life they’re building in America, which really means focusing on her and her brand,” they noted.

The insider adds: “She’s got a lot going on over the next few months and she wants her husband to stop making everything about his battles with the royals and let her needs take precedence for a little while, she feels that’s more than fair.”

“She’s getting this significant push in Australia and of course her show has been nominated for an Emmy, which is huge, and she has no intention of squandering the opportunity,” says the source.

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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