Peter Dinklage tapped for unexpected role far different from 'Game of Thrones'

Peter Dinklage tapped for uexpected role far different from 'Game of Thrones'

Peter Dinklage plays the drunkard yet politically savvy Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones.

Now, he is moving away from the role that drew much applause for him.



For his latest film, he will play Santa Claus.

This time her co-star includes Friends iconic actress Jennifer Aniston under the direction of Olivia Wilde, and the holiday comedy is titled Naughty.

Details about the Emmy-winning actress's character, according to the logline, are that Mallory, “whose only hope of securing custody of her son from her gaslighting trash-bag ex is to find Santa Claus (Dinklage) and convince him to testify in her divorce hearing."

Naughty, a film by Universal Pictures, was first announced in 2023. But at the time, the title of the film was Bridesmaids at the North Pole.

Writer Jimmy Warder was attached to the project, and LuckyChap production company, owned by Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley, backed the movie.

Meanwhile, Naughty marks Wilde's fourth directorial work. Her previously directed films include Booksmart, Don't Worry Darling and The Invite.

The film, in the meantime, is said to hit cinemas on Nov. 5, 2027.