Keke Palmer loses her calm at fans amid Sean Evans relationship

Keke Palmer recently shared how the questions about her connection with Sean Evans are not leaving her.

Palmer appeared on the Monday, July 27 episode of Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, where she admitted that her chemistry with the renowned American YouTuber is “genuine.”

However, she does not like constant scrutiny that she and Evans have been dealing with for some time now. She advised her fans to get a life and let her also enjoy her love life.

The 32-year-old American actress and singer told Jenna & Sheinelle, “We always felt that chemistry. I couldn’t force that.”

Calling to mind her male fans’ reaction when she and Evans were spotted having dinner together after he appeared on her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Palmer said, “I was gagged that everybody was ready to marry me off. I’m like, ‘Guys, let it cook!’ They married your girl off in two seconds!”

The Good Fortune star went on to state that the internet writes “the story quicker than you can live it.”

It is pertinent to mention that Keke Palmer and Sean Evans’s relationship started three years after he told Amelia Dimoldenberg that he had a crush on her.