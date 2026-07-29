Kylie Kelce shares 'so bad' pregnancy experience: 'I didn't like it'

Kylie Kelce opened up about her maternity fashion and how her husband, Jason Kelce, came to the rescue.

In the latest episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie talked about her fashion choices, especially during her pregnancies, as she shares her four daughters with husband, Jason.

The 34-year-old American media personality stated that she believes in pregnancy: “If it fits, you wear it. Period, the end.”

She said, “Did I opt to wear my husband’s XXL shirts? A thousand percent. Did I continue wearing them after I gave birth? Yes. Do I steal his shirts on occasion still even though we’re pretty far out. Also yes.”

Kylie went on to explain her maternity fashion preferences in detail, saying, “My typical maternity style if I don’t have to leave my house is the same as if I leave the house.”

“It’s so bad,” the mother of four remarked, sharing that she had “probably 100” pairs of maternity jeans but she used to wear one because she “didn’t like the experience.”

She was big on maternity dresses, as “they let your belly breathe. If you want to wear anything that’s like supportive wear underneath, because sometimes it just feels good to feel like you’re physically supported my an article of clothing, you can wear that under a dress.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie Kelce and NFL star Jason Kelce are parents of Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finnley, 15 months.