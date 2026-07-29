Olivia Rodrigo makes stunning confession about new song 'Honeybee'

Olivia Rodrigo recently got candid and opened up about her experience of writing Honeybee.

The 23-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress appeared at the Licorice Pizza pop-up to celebrate the forthcoming August 1 release of LEGO sets inspired by her new album and music.

During an interaction with fans, she talked about her writing journey, revealing that Honeybee came to her naturally and it turned out to be exceptional.

Rodrigo told her fans the process of making Honeybee has become a core memory for her that she will cherish forever.

The Happier songstress shared, “I feel like writing ‘Honeybee’ was really fun and it happened in a really short amount of time. It’s always fun when a song just comes out.”

She went on to mention that the song has a special place in her heart because it truly captured her true emotions that she was feeling while writing it.

“I remember listening to it after and having tears in my eyes because it just so perfectly captured the way I felt. So yeah, definitely that one,” the High School Musical star noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Olivia Rodrigo released Honeybee on June 12, 2026, which is part of her third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.